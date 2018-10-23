€66k raised for Corkman who incurred brain injury

By Olivia Kelleher

A Go Fund Me page which was set up just two days ago for a young Corkman who incurred a traumatic brain injury after an accident involving an electric scooter while on a long weekend in Los Angeles earlier this month, has raised €66,000.

Liam O’Connell from Ballincollig has been employed as a civil engineer in Vancouver, Canada, for the past eight years. The accident occurred on October 5.

Liam O’Connell with his younger brothers, twins Eoin and Gearoid, and his older sister Caitriona.

Liam, who is known to friends and family as ‘Doug’, was taken by ambulance to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre.

He was diagnosed with a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, and traumatic swelling of the brain. Doctors performed an emergency decompressive craniectomy procedure where a section of his skull was removed to relieve intracranial pressure. He is in a medically induced coma.

His friend, Cian O’Callaghan, told Cork’s 96FM that subsequent battles with pneumonia and other direct complications have prevented doctors from reducing sedation.

Liam is expected to be in the induced coma for an extended period but there is a slight progression in his condition.

Doctors are said to be cautiously optimistic in relation to his recovery.

Cian said he is “blown away” by the amount raised for his lifelong friend in the space of just 48 hours. He said Liam has an extensive circle of friends and the generosity being shown in the wake of the accident is a true testament to his character.

“We have known each other since junior infants,” said Cian.

He is loved by so many people. He is very creative. Extremely funny. He is extremely generous.

Liam’s family are currently in Los Angeles at his bedside.

His sister, Caitriona, gives friends in Ireland updates every day. Cian says he hopes to travel to LA further down the line in Liam’s recovery when he can be of more practical assistance to him.

“From our perspective, not being able to do anything — we want to help out as much as possible,” said Cian. “We are going to help Liam with the recovery. The cost incurred with that is incredible. The road to recovery is going to be long and strenuous for Liam.”

It is expected that Liam will undergo rehab in Canada. Costs will mount in the US and for the rehabilitation in Canada. Liam, who is in his late 20s, is a Canadian citizen.

Cian says it is very hard to quantify the upcoming costs for Liam. He paid tribute to the dozens of people who have contributed to the campaign.

My phone has been hopping in my pocket,” he said. “We reached €25,000 in two hours. We are unbelievably blown away by the generosity of people.

“Not just donations but sharing it on social media and raising awareness of the campaign.”

-Contributions can be made gofundme.com/fight-of-his-life-liam-doug