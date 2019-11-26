News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
660 patients waiting on trolleys including 33 children

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 11:01 AM

660 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worst hit is University Hospital Limerick where 75 people are waiting for beds.

This is down 10 from yesterday's highest ever figure recorded of 85 patients without a bed.

Today, there are 46 patients waiting on beds in University Hospital Limerick's emergency department while an additional 29 are without a bed elsewhere in the hospital.

Cork University Hospital is the second worst hit hospital today with 60 people are on trolleys.

It is followed by Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and University Hospital Galway who each have 39 patients waiting on beds.

Of the 660 patients without beds today, 33 are children.

Yesterday morning, there were 22 patients waiting for admission to an inpatient bed in the three children’s EDs, compared to 11 for the same period last week.

Children's Health Ireland said last weekend saw an increase in the number of young children and infants presenting to its emergency departments.

Health crisis hitting sick kids: Children’s hospitals postpone surgeries as numbers at A&Es surge

