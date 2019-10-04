News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
65,000 students to receive Junior Cert results today

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 07:44 AM

Almost 65,000 students are set to receive their Junior Certificate examinations results today.

There are two options for students to get those results- either from their school or online at examinations.ie.

The online option, however, will not be accessible until 4pm.

Head of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Seamus Lahart has said today's results are an important pointer towards the Leaving Cert options students should consider:

"The Junior Cert is a great foundation for their future careers, so we just advise them to have a look at the subjects they have chosen.

"Obviously they can follow an academic career or a vocational or skilled apprenticeship, so they should think about that and what route are they going to follow and choose the subjects accordingly."

Meanwhile, for students who are not happy with their marks today, appeals must be made through their school and received by the State Examinations Commission no later than 5pm next Friday.

Each subject costs €32 to review, but any upgrade in results will see that fee refunded. Appeals will be out the week ending November 22.

Storm Lorenzo: New weather warning issued as 4,000 homes and businesses without power

Clive Byrne, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said: “On behalf of principals and deputy principals across the country, I would like to offer my congratulations to the tens of thousands of pupils receiving their Junior Certificate results today.

“The Junior Cert is an important milestone in a student's journey through education. It marks the transition into study for further education at third level, and greater autonomy in their subject choice and knowledge specialisation.

“Our Junior Cert students have received their results ahead of next week’s Budget 2020 announcement. It is crucial that the government delivers on investment for Ireland’s education system to ensure these students have the opportunity to study in well-resourced schools and third-level institutions as they move on to further study in two to three years’ time.

“New Leaving Certificate subjects, like physical education and computer science, while an exciting opportunity for students, need adequate investment to be implemented properly.

“For students receiving results today, it’s important for them to now carefully consider their next two to three years at school and the subjects they would like to explore further. Their teachers, parents and school guidance counsellors are best placed to help them with this.

“Receiving your results is also a time to celebrate—but it’s important to do so carefully and responsibly.”

