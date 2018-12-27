650 Defence Forces personnel spending Christmas week serving abroad on peacekeeping missions

650 Irish Defence Forces personnel are spending this Christmas week away from their families.

They are serving abroad on peacekeeping missions in the likes of Syria, South Lebanon and Mali.

This year marked 60 years of unbroken overseas service for Irish defence forces with the United Nations.

The Defence Forces have military personnel serving in 13 countries across the world.

Currently, the largest deployment is to South Lebanon, where over 460 soldiers, sailors and aircrew are serving.

For many, it is a first Christmas overseas. Private Paul Duffy from Dublin is one of 41 personnel from his group on their first tour of duty overseas.

"Being around all the lads that have been away at Christmas overseas, it makes it easier. They explain to ya how it goes," he said.

"Everyone is in the same boots, all the lads on their first trips. There are lads missing Christmas at home doing their own duties.

He added: "With all the lads around you, it makes it easier than it should be."

The personnel are kept busy, with a full Christmas program of activities across the week.

Sergeant Trevor McGahern is with the 58th Infantry Group in Syria and it is his fourth Christmas period away from his family.

He said: "I will understand where the lads are coming from. Especially young lads out here on their first trips and they might have young kids as well at home.

"They want to be home for Christmas. It will be hard on their families at home."