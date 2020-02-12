News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
65 people in Ireland have been tested for coronavirus

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:03 AM

65 people have been tested in Ireland for the coronavirus but all have come back negative.

The Department of Health is reiterating that it is ready for a potential outbreak here.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the outbreak is a bigger global threat than terrorism.

Covid-19 - the official name given to the infection - has now made more than 44,000 people ill and killed over 1,000.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has called on countries to fight it as aggressively as possible.

"If the world doesn't want to wake up and consider this virus as public enemy number one, I don't think we will learn from our lessons."

Meanwhile, a Dublin-based company has developed a rapid test to check for the coronavirus.

Hibergene has developed a 10 minute test that checks for the illness and the results are available within in an hour.

It can be done where the patient is located and the results do not have to go to a lab.

CEO of Hibergene, Simona Esposito, is hoping the check could be on the market within months.

"We are currently designing the test in our facilities in Dublin where we develop and manufacture all of our stuff," said Ms Esposito.

"The next step will be a prototype which we will send for product testing to China.

"We expect to have that ready in the next three to four weeks."

China’s coronavirus death toll passes 1,100 but daily rate slows

