News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

649 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

649 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:17 AM

There are 649 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures found 464 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 185 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

  • Cork University Hospital – 65
  • University Hospital Limerick – 57
  • Letterkenny University Hospital - 48
  • Sligo University Hospital - 42

The number is down from yesterday's figure of 679 which was the highest figure of the year so far.

Speaking yesterday, Phil Ní Sheaghdha - INMO General Secretary - said the numbers were "simply obscene".

"Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed. Our members are faced with an inhumane working environment, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk."

The INMO had earlier found that last month was the worst-ever October for overcrowding and the second-worst month since records began.

There were 11,452 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals over the course of the month.

READ MORE

Horrifying CCTV footage shows man in UK setting dog on pet cat

More on this topic

Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

Teen in Waterford psychiatric unit saw other patients covered in urine and faecesTeen in Waterford psychiatric unit saw other patients covered in urine and faeces

'This is simply obscene': 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019'This is simply obscene': 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019

Insurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policiesInsurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policies


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »