64-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Update 1pm: Margaret O'Neill has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from the in Dublin.

Margaret O’Neill, 64, has been missing from the Castlepark area of Tallaght since Tuesday, August 20.

She was last seen in the Pine Grove Park area, Swords, Co Dublin.

Margaret is described as being 5'3" tall with a medium build and short blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a mustard coloured duffel coat and black trousers.

Gardaí and her family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station on (01) 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

