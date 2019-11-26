News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

64 people have drowned in 2019 so far

64 people have drowned in 2019 so far
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 07:19 AM

64 people have drowned in Ireland so far this year.

That is down from 69 at the same point in 2018 which had the fewest drownings in Ireland in 80 years.

Last year, a total of 103 people drowned with an additional 11 Irish citizens drowning abroad.

At its annual awards ceremony in Dublin today, Irish Water Safety will honour rescuers who saved 17 lives.

One of the people rescued was John Morgan, from Co Leitrim.

He nearly died while marathon training with three friends beside the Blueway Waterway in Drumshanbo, where he lives.

"I collapsed and fell down an embankment into the waterway and the guys were just within earshot and managed to hear the splash," said Mr Morgan.

"So they came back and got into the water and retrieved me and they couldn't couldn't get a pulse so they performed CPR on me.

"It turned out alright but it could have been so much worse."

READ MORE

Health crisis hitting sick kids: Children’s hospitals postpone surgeries as numbers at A&Es surge

More on this topic

'A calm sea can change in seconds': Warning issued after girl, 9, caught in riptide at Murder Hole Beach'A calm sea can change in seconds': Warning issued after girl, 9, caught in riptide at Murder Hole Beach

New app gives sea swimmers water quality information at their fingertipsNew app gives sea swimmers water quality information at their fingertips

Swimmers urged to be aware of rip tides in waterSwimmers urged to be aware of rip tides in water

Warning as Lions Mane jellyfish spotted off south Dublin coastWarning as Lions Mane jellyfish spotted off south Dublin coast


TOPIC: Water safety

More in this Section

EPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal actionEPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced

ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehiclesESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

DOLLY PARTON is as American as apple pie, and her country songs seem to have spread to a new wave of millennials — check out the Jennifer Aniston-starring Dumplin’ on Netflix for a feel-good film set to the ultimate Parton playlist.Podcast Corner: Dolly mixture makes for some sweet tales

A Cork poet known for his humour has added a note of poignancy to his latest collection, writes Pet O’ConnellFrom Kerry slugs to absent loved ones Seán Ó Muimhneacháin presents his latest collection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »