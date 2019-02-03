NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
64% of IDA properties lie vacant amid Brexit uncertainty – FF

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 04:03 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Fianna Fáil is calling on the IDA to do more to attract businesses to Ireland who are relocating post-Brexit.

Fianna Fáil’s Spokesperson on Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Billy Kelleher.

It comes as the party revealed that out of the 152 properties owned by the IDA, 98 of them remain vacant.

This means 64% of IDA locations lie empty.

Fianna Fáil believes that these vacant properties should be promoted to multinational companies.

The party's spokesperson on Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Billy Kelleher revealed that 98 of the 152 properties owned by the IDA nationwide are lying idle.

The Cork North Central TD said: “The majority of these 98 properties are in places outside of Dublin and tend to be located in the parts of the country that are crying out for any degree of Foreign Direct Investment in their community.

“In my own region, Kilbarry B&T Park has remained empty for many years and all the while an adjacent site that encompasses some 56 hectares is idle.

“We keep hearing of how this Government intends on spreading regional jobs but the reality on the ground tells us a different story. This is a substantial number of unused commercial properties that could be the ideal location for an overseas company, big or small, to relocate post-Brexit. That potential must be recognised if we have any hope of it being maximised on.

It’s crucial that each of these properties is widely promoted as we face into much uncertainty post Brexit here in Ireland. We need to send a clear message that Britain’s impending exit from the European Union is not a reflection of Ireland’s market or openness to business.

“There is a vital opportunity on the table now to bring industry and FDI to areas in need of a boost and which have empty properties. It’s up to the Government to seize it if their willing,” he concluded.


