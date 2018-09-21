6,300 ESB customers without power in parts of Cork city

Niall Murray

More than 6,300 ESB customers are without power tonight in parts of Cork city centre and northern suburbs.

The disruption could last at least another two hours, according to the electricity supplier.

A fault at Liberty Street caused the outage from 8.20pm, affecting the city's St Patrick’s Street, MacCurtain Street and areas to the north and west, from St Luke's west to Gurranabraher.

ESB Networks said it was working to repair the fault and currently estimates that power would be restored by around midnight. Customers can look for updates on the ESB Networks PowerCheck app, or view the power check facility on the company’s website: powercheck.ie