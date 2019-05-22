63-year-old tells court he was raped on street

A 63-year-old man gave evidence today in the trial of a man half his age who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting him when he was on a blanket at the side of the street in Cork.

“There was a blanket. I was absolutely knackered — excuse the expression. Some fella put his hand down my pants. He put his hand down on my penis rubbing it. His hand was put on my private parts — my penis,” the complainant said.

Asked what he did in response, he told prosecution senior counsel Tim O’Leary, “I done nothing. Absolutely nothing. I did not open my mouth to no one. I am not that kind of youngfella.

“I woke up. I felt horrified at what happened to me. A man of 61 years old, married for 30 years, never harmed no one in my life, always quiet and gentle.

Pain and suffering in my backside. I just could not believe what happened. I was sore after it.

Mr O’Leary SC asked: “After what?” He replied: “I felt his penis in my bottom which was not very nice. No way. My clothes were pulled down. My pants and everything.”

“Did you react?” the prosecution SC asked. He replied: “No, I was always quiet. Too quiet at times.”

Defence SC Tom Creed asked the complainant if he had pulled the man’s hand away and told him to go away. He replied: “I think I did. (And said) ‘What the fuck are you doing to (his own nickname)?... I did react. I would leave no one get away with that. On my wife’s soul.”

Mr Creed said the other man could have thought the complainant was consenting. The complainant replied, “No way, José.”

He said he was embarrassed and added: “Anyone would be. Chalk it down. You wouldn’t do these things to a dog. And I am not a dog.”

The accused man denies two charges, namely raping and sexually assaulting the complainant on May 30, 2017.

The jury was shown CCTV evidence yesterday. The case will resume before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six women and six men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork tomorrow.