62,000 students to receive Junior Cert results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 08:11 AM

Junior Cert results for 2018 will be released later this morning.

Over 62,000 students will be able to collect results from their school or online.

At top of the class this year are 47 pupils who achieved 11 A grades for all subjects including the highest grade of “Distinction” in English

The new “Distinction” grade for English and the “A” grade in all other subjects do not share the same grade boundaries.

The new grade of “Distinction” represents the highest achievement possible under the new Junior Cycle English subject specification and examination.

The numbers sitting this year's exams increased slightly - up 1.5% on 2017.

Grades are being awarded today across a total of 25 subjects.

Results will be available at schools around the country and online from 4 o'clock.

President of the Teachers Union of Ireland John Lahart says he is delighted with this year's results.

"In spite of the challenges that teachers face in the classroom, both teachers and students continue to get great results in the Irish education system and they now have an excellent foundation in education to go on and do the Leaving Cert," said Mr Lahart.

KEYWORDS

Junior CertEducationExam
