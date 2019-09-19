News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

61 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital

61 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital
Cork University Hospital
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 11:16 AM

There are 61 patients waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital this morning, the INMO has said.

That figures means the hospital is the worst-hit in the country today, ahead of the University Hospitals in Limerick and Waterford, according to the daily TrolleyWatch figures.

It is the first time since August 30 that the University Hospital Limerick has not been the worst affected.

With 49 waiting for a bed, it is the first time since August 23 that the mid-western hospital has had less than 50 on a weekday.

It is the second time this month, there has been 61 on trolleys at University Hospital Cork as the overall figure is above 500 for the third day in a row.

Around the country today, there are five hospitals with 30 or more patients waiting for beds.

The worst-hit hospitals this morning are:

  • Cork University Hospital – 61
  • University Hospital Limerick– 49
  • University Hospital Waterford - 41
  • University Hospital Galway - 32
  • Letterkenny University Hospital - 30

READ MORE

Seán Quinn condemns 'barbaric' attack on Kevin Lunney

More on this topic

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsOver 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Health Minister claims to have 'very ambitious winter plan' to combat hospital overcrowdingHealth Minister claims to have 'very ambitious winter plan' to combat hospital overcrowding

Minister denies HSE has recruitment ban; TD claims Govt is disregarding trolley crisisMinister denies HSE has recruitment ban; TD claims Govt is disregarding trolley crisis


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’

Housing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developmentsHousing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developments

TUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting examsTUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting exams

Freddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court toldFreddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court told


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps meets the man who is opening a new chapter on his native FermoyVintage View: Opening a new chapter on Fermoy's story

Demi Isaac Oviawe is an actress from Mallow, Co Cork, best known for her role in The Young Offenders TV series, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars. She is also this year’s Cork County Culture Night Ambassador, which takes place tomorrow.A Question of Taste: The Young Offenders' Demi Isaac Oviawe

My cousin Curtis (don’t worry he’s not Curtis Curtis) has always been more like a brother to my sister and I and when he became a father at 26 we pretty much stole his son, Skyler, from him to claim him as our own.Mum's the Word: It pays to play with our children – we just need to use our imagination

Young Isabel Fynn has suffered for years from the debilitating itch caused by eczema. Her mother Carol tells Helen O’Callaghan what lengths the family have gone to in order to ease her daughter’s distress.Scratching beneath the surface of a skin affliction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »