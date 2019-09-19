61 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital

There are 61 patients waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital this morning, the INMO has said.

That figures means the hospital is the worst-hit in the country today, ahead of the University Hospitals in Limerick and Waterford, according to the daily TrolleyWatch figures.

It is the first time since August 30 that the University Hospital Limerick has not been the worst affected.

With 49 waiting for a bed, it is the first time since August 23 that the mid-western hospital has had less than 50 on a weekday.

It is the second time this month, there has been 61 on trolleys at University Hospital Cork as the overall figure is above 500 for the third day in a row.

Around the country today, there are five hospitals with 30 or more patients waiting for beds.

The worst-hit hospitals this morning are:

Cork University Hospital – 61

University Hospital Limerick– 49

University Hospital Waterford - 41

University Hospital Galway - 32

Letterkenny University Hospital - 30