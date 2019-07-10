60th anniversary of first women joining gardaí to be marked today

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the first women joining the gardaí.

The first 12 female recruits joined in 1959, 37 years after the force was founded.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will attend an event to mark the anniversary in the Phoenix Park today.

The chairperson of the National Women's Council of Ireland, Ellen O'Malley Dunlop, will be the guest speaker. She says it is a historic occasion.

"It's a very special day for women who are members of An Garda Síochána," said Ms O'Malley Dunlop.

"We've come a long way from the early days where some would have thought that women weren't up for the job of policing.

"And we know now differently. And we have women at all levels of An Garda Síochána.

"In 2014, Noirin O'Sullivan was appointed after a rigorous interviewing process to the highest rank as commissioner. And this appointment was very important for women both inside and outside the force."