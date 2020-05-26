News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
60pc of Leaving Cert students sign up for calculated grades

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 09:11 PM

Additional reporting: Press Association

60 percent of Leaving Cert students have signed up to the calculated grading system set up by the government since it opened this morning.

37 thousand pupils in total have so far registered online, where they were required to select what level they wish to be assessed at in each subject.

Director of operations and IT at the Department of Education, Andrea Feeney, told Newstalk FM that the new online portal is a “one-stop shop” for students.

Ms Feeney said it has been stress-tested to prevent it from being overwhelmed.

“We have done a lot of stress-testing and we have been working with our internet service providers to make sure that that doesn’t happen”.

“When the portal closes on Thursday, we will provide that information to schools so that the schools can provide an estimated percentage mark and a ranking of each of their students.”

The Leaving Certificate exam was postponed this year due to the pandemic and students have been given the option to receive a calculated grade, or sit the exam at a later date.

The portal is open until this Thursday, May 28.

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

