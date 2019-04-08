NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
60,000 homes at a 'significant risk' from flooding

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 12:49 PM

60,000 homes are at a "significant risk" from flooding, a new report has found.

Clare and Louth are the counties where dwellings are most likely to be affected, with 10% and 9% of homes respectively at risk.

The two counties scored highest because they are at risk of both coastal and river flooding.

3% of residences across the country are at risk, with the highest number in Dublin with 12,347 at risk, followed (6,722) and Clare (5,273).

The findings were gathered by Gamma, a location intelligence solutions company, using its environmental risk platform, Perilfinder.

At the other end of the spectrum, Longford is the county in which you are least likely to be affected by flooding with only 1% of the housing stock at significant risk of flooding.

Cavan and Westmeath also have a relatively low percentage of residences in high flood risk zones, at approximately 1% and 2% respectively.

Feargal O’Neill, CEO, Gamma, said: “Increased flood risk is perhaps the biggest challenge from climate change for Ireland.

"Analysis like this is of significant value to home owners, local authorities, planners and insurance companies who require detailed assessment of flood-risk exposure, as we look to the infrastructure being built now to cater for increases in flood risk," he said.

