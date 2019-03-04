6,000 young people speak out on social concerns to mark Dáil's 100th Anniversary

The Young Social Innovators Speak Out Tour 2019 is to be launched in Dublin today and will see 6,000 young people speak out on local, national and international issues across the country.

Some 800 secondary school students from Dublin and Meath will gather in the Round Room of the Mansion House today to discuss issues such as community regeneration, well-being, gender stereotyping, and combating elderly isolation and loneliness.

Hundreds of teenagers are expected to attend the Speak Out events across Ireland throughout March as they are given an opportunity to make a two-minute presentation on solutions to challenges such as health, poverty and climate change.

Young Social Innovators CEO and Co-Founder Rachel Collier said: “In commemoration of the centenary of the first Dail, a key theme for Young Social Innovators in 2019 is participatory democracy.

"As a platform for youth voice in Ireland, we feel it is important that young people experience democracy in a real way and that young people feel that the political system is one that works for them on the issues they care about.

"Our ability to engage citizens in meaningful ways is a necessary prerequisite for a healthy cohesive society, one that is fit to address the changes we know are necessary to achieve wellbeing, equality and environmental sustainability here and globally.”

Speak Out Cork will take place at Cork City Hall on March 14.