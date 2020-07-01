60 young people evicted from house party in Waterford

Footage has emerged of gardaí clearing up to 60 young people from a house party in Waterford as residents in Cork consider legal action against landlords in their area who have failed to crackdown on large lockdown parties in rented properties.

The party at what’s believed to have been a rented two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached house in Waterford city took place on Saturday night, a day after chief medical officer Tony Holohan expressed concerns about the rising number of new cases of Covid-19 in younger people.

Speaking on Friday, Dr Holohan said of the 23 new cases reported that day, 10 (43%) were in people aged under 35. A further eight cases were in people aged between 35-54.

He said this was now “a real concern and a worrying trend” at a time when many people were reconnecting with loved ones, and may be gathering in larger groups as lockdown restrictions were lifted on Monday.

Some of the youths leaving the house broken in Waterford.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday that they received reports of a disturbance at a residence in the Briot Drive area of Waterford on Saturday. A number of gardaí attended at the address at approximately 8.35pm.

Video footage shared widely on social media shows three gardaí outside the property as up to 60 young people, male and female, leave by the front door one after the other. Gardaí can also be seen checking the rear of the property to ensure everyone has left.

“A number of people were asked to leave the area. All complied,” a garda spokesperson said.

Cork residents continue campaign

Residents in Cork city, who mounted a sustained campaign for a crackdown on lockdown parties in rented properties in the city’s university precinct, welcomed the garda response to this incident.

But they said while there have been some improvements in their area around UCC, including the eviction of a number of tenants from one specific rented property on Tuesday, parties are continuing in a number of other properties.

Gardaí were called to one rented property near UCC three times on Saturday night and residents reported parties three nights in a row in another property over the weekend.

One long-time resident tried to contact that landlord at 3.30am to complain but got no response.

And they confirmed that they are actively considering legal action against certain landlords, and are also considering taking cases to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Residents of Magazine Road & Surrounding Area Residents Association, Cork, protesting last month. Picture Denis Minihane

“Some landlords are responding to our concerns and there are signs of progress but we still have issues with a handful of landlords who between them own several properties in this area,” said Catherine Clancy, of the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents’ Association.

“Residents were on the road outside one problem property until 2.30am on Saturday but the problem we have is that gardaí clear them from the party, they hide down the road and just come back again and the party starts up again.

“If gardaí have to call to the same house three times in one night, there has to be consequences for those attending the parties, and for the landlord.

“What we’d like to know now is was the landlord contacted and what impact will be there on the landlord?

“Several of us are now into our sixth week without proper sleep.”