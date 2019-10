A man is due in court shortly, charged after more than €500,000 in cash was seized in North Dublin.

It is part of an intelligence-led operation targeting an international organised crime group.

The search was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. It was one of a number of searches carried out in the North Dublin area.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice shortly.