60 days in prison for woman described in court as a 'kleptomaniac'

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:50 PM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A woman who was described as a kleptomaniac in court by her solicitor agreed with her family that she would not give Christmas presents last month - in case she was tempted to steal them.

The woman from Cork City was appearing before Bandon District Court on charges that she stole €15 worth of cosmetics from Kevin O'Leary's Centra in the town on August 26 last and then, on leaving the shop, stole a gas cylinder worth €61.55 which she placed in her car before driving away.

Sgt Brian Harte, prosecuting, said the woman had been observed on CCTV taking the items and was arrested on December 17 last. The court heard that during a subsequent interview she made full admissions.

Judge James McNulty heard the woman, who pleaded guilty to the charges, had 80 previous convictions including 37 for theft offences and 31 for larceny.

Her solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said his client was in her mid-50s and had the "disease" of kleptomania.

He said she was now engaging with a psychotherapist and had re-engaged with her family and her children.

READ MORE: Cork rapist to be released despite claim he did not participate adequately in treatment programme

Mr Taaffe told the court that they had agreed that she would not provide Christmas presents this year to deal with the impulse to steal the necessary gifts.

The solicitor said that until the woman had engaged with the therapist she did not have the tools to address her behaviour.

Judge McNulty said he was delighted to hear that the woman was receiving therapy but referred to her lengthy criminal record and sentenced her to 60 days in prison. Mr Taaffe said his client would appeal, with recognisance set at €100.


