News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

6% of Irish internet users have lost money to cybercrime, CSO reveal

6% of Irish internet users have lost money to cybercrime, CSO reveal
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:40 PM

Almost one-sixth of internet users here say they have received fraudulent or phishing emails and some 6% of people say they have experienced a financial loss as a result of such activity.

The figures were included in a new release by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which looks at internet use in Ireland.

The report indicates that Ireland is more connected than ever, with four-fifths of people using the internet every day.

In total, some 91% of households have internet access. This figure is higher in households with children (99% for a household with two children) than those without (77% for an adult with no children).

The main reasons stated for not having a household internet connection were that it is not needed (52%) and a lack of computer skills (42%). Some 8% of people without an internet connection said that they chose not to have one due to privacy or security concerns, while 10% say that the cost is too high.

Younger users are more frequent users too. 5% of 16-29-year-olds use the internet "all the time" in comparison to just 2% of 45-59-year-olds and 1% of 60-74-year-olds.

The report explores the issues of internet security, too. It states that almost 15% of people say they have received fraudulent or 'phishing' emails, while 3% of users said they have had social media or email accounts hacked.

Nearly one-tenth experienced pharming — getting redirected to fake websites asking for personal information — and 6% of people experienced financial loss as a result of phishing, pharming or online identity theft and 9% of people found that their children had accessed inappropriate websites.

For regular internet users, email and finding information are their most common activities, with instant messaging, news sites and online banking all cited as regular reasons for logging on.

READ MORE

Varadkar: New Brexit deal is final offer from EU

More on this topic

Children put at risk online: Parents facing a huge challengeChildren put at risk online: Parents facing a huge challenge

Court orders internet providers to block illegal streaming of live football matches from next monthCourt orders internet providers to block illegal streaming of live football matches from next month

The net minders: How would policing the internet work?The net minders: How would policing the internet work?

Early to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark onlineEarly to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark online


TOPIC: Internet

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »