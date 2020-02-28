News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

5k sign petition to stop deportation of Nigerian woman who spent four years in direct provision

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:31 AM

A Nigerian woman faces deportation today after living in a direct-provision centre in Sligo for four years.

Loveth Oyiboka, whose parents were murdered, studies in Sligo and has volunteered with the Tidy Towns.

About 5,000 people have signed petitions that urge the Department of Justice to scrap the 29-year-old's deportation order.

Bulelani Mfaco, from the Movement of Asylum-Seekers in Ireland, says she has been treated appallingly.

"If you've spent your life in direct provision for four years, that's a lot of time that you've lost. The Irish government does not get to give that life back," he said.

"There are many other people who spent four years, five years in direct provision, some spent six, seven or eight years and then they are given a deportation order. That is just cruel to rob people of their lives and then tell them to sod off."

