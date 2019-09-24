598 people waiting for hospital beds

598 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

That's the highest level since early April, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The worst-hit hospital is University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where the number of patients waiting on trolleys remains close to record figures at 80.

Yesterday, 81 people were waiting on trolleys at UHL, the joint-highest number ever recorded in any hospital.

More than 1,000 patients have had to wait on trolleys for a bed in UHL this month, according to the INMO, making it already the worst September on record.

Cork University Hospital is next with 63 people waiting for a bed, followed by 42 at University Hospital Waterford, and 40 at Letterkenny University Hospital.