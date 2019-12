There are almost 600 patients waiting for beds across the country today.

The INMO's latest figures show there are 597 patients on trolleys today.

402 are waiting in the emergency department, while 195 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 65

Cork University Hospital – 57

St Vincent’s University Hospital - 33

The number is up on yesterday's figure, which stood at 582.