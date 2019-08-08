News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

594 children in state care waiting for social worker

594 children in state care waiting for social worker
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:10 AM

Nearly 600 children in state care are waiting for a social worker to be assigned to them.

According to Tusla's latest figures, just over 6,000 children are in care but 594 have not been allocated a social worker.

In total, including those living in the community, there are 5,944 children on the waiting list. 

949 of these are regarded as 'high priority' cases.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, says the figures are a disgrace. 

"I think it's absolutely shocking," said Ms Rabbitte.

She added it is "very disappointing to think that these children are waiting for support in relation to care plans" but they are not being prioritised.

"Yet again, it's the children that are in care that is being left behind.

"They are not getting the chance at a good start to the future."

READ MORE

Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water

More on this topic

Tusla to appear at Oireachtas committee over Hyde and Seek creche exposéTusla to appear at Oireachtas committee over Hyde and Seek creche exposé

Tusla 'recognise and share the serious concerns' raised by RTÉ investigation Tusla 'recognise and share the serious concerns' raised by RTÉ investigation

Tusla costs depend on caseTusla costs depend on case

Govt urged to address mental health services following review into deaths of 13 childrenGovt urged to address mental health services following review into deaths of 13 children

TOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Nearly 6,200 asylum seekers receiving allowance of less than €39 a weekNearly 6,200 asylum seekers receiving allowance of less than €39 a week

Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on waterFamily rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water

Search for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth daySearch for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth day

Central Bank governor accepts inquiry findingsCentral Bank governor accepts inquiry findings


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »