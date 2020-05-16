59 people reported in ICUs across the country

59 people have been reported in ICUs across the country.

It is a drop from the highest point at the beginning of April which was 160.

The Health Minister says people need to remain careful their actions do not cause a spike in cases and possibly lead to more hospital admissions.

Simon Harris says the numbers in intensive care can easily change:

He said it is “still a lot of people actually with any one virus or any one disease to be in ICU.

“But thankfully the number is going in the right direction.

“Our challenge as a country now, is going to be to make sure that continues.

“So a lot of times people have asked me ‘have we enough ICU beds and what are we doing about more ICU beds?’

“And they’re really important and pertinent questions.

“But actually it’s our job as a people to keep people out of ICU in the first place.”

Earlier today, it was reported that 15 more people have died from Covid-19.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,533.

The Department of Health have also announced there has been 92 new cases of coronavirus.

There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March."

The first phase of Ireland’s lockdown exit plan will begin next week.

From Monday, small groups of up to four people will be able to outside, while keeping two metres apart.

People involved mainly in outdoor work will be able to return to work, including construction workers, gardeners, and people tending to allotments.

Garden centres, hardware stores, farmers’ markets, opticians and mechanics will also be able to reopen.

Sports like golf and tennis will be allowed again.

As the restrictions begin to lift, the public has been urged to wear face coverings when using busy public transport or in an enclosed indoor public area.

additional reporting by Press Association