News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

59 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland with 229 new cases

59 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland with 229 new cases
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 06:00 PM

59 more people have died as a result of Covid-19, it has been announced.

There have also been 229 new cases, the Department of Health have announced.

It brings the number of deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,159.

There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The Department of Health said that as of April 27,153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases), reveals:

  • 58% are female and 42% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
  • 2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today "to determine a phased, risk-based, public health approach to inform any change to measures currently in place".

A statement said the NPHET will continue to review evidence to enable the Minister for Health to make formal recommendations to Government over the coming days.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “While there are many facets to Ireland’s approach to managing the impact of COVID-19, NPHET’s primary responsibility is to consider the impact on the public’s health and to advise on measures that can limit that impact.”

Earlier today, the Taoiseach told the Cabinet that there are no indications that Covid-19 levels are low enough to allow any easing of the restrictions next week.

A Government spokeswoman said Leo Varadkar briefed Cabinet on the national response to coronavirus and said that the NPHET will consider the current restrictions further on Friday, ahead of a Cabinet meeting later that day.

The Cabinet also received an update on the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland, the current position on testing and contact tracing and the current position regarding long-term care facilities.

- additional reporting from Press Association

READ MORE

Cabinet divided over lifting Covid-19 restrictions

More on this topic

'Slight majority' of Cabinet supports relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions for specific groups'Slight majority' of Cabinet supports relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions for specific groups

Insolvency protection from creditors 'not yet off the table' for Lufthansa amid Covid-19 stormInsolvency protection from creditors 'not yet off the table' for Lufthansa amid Covid-19 storm

Focus falls on AIB as banks account for Covid-19 costsFocus falls on AIB as banks account for Covid-19 costs

LauraLynn ‘a great comfort’ to parents amid pandemicLauraLynn ‘a great comfort’ to parents amid pandemic


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up