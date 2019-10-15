News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
587 patients waiting for beds in hospitals

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 10:25 AM

There are 587 patients waiting for beds in hospitals this morning.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures, 430 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 157 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The number is up significantly on Monday's figure, when 472 patients were waiting for beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital today, with 80 patients waiting for beds.

Limerick also had the most patients waiting for beds yesterday with 67 patients.

The worst hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick– 80
  • Cork University Hospital - 50
  • University Hospital Galway – 48
  • South Tipperary General Hospital – 34
  • St Vincent’s University Hospital - 34
  • Tallaght University Hospital - 30

