582 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 11:20 AM

There are 582 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country.

According to the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO, 408 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 174 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The number is up on yesterday's figure of 532.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital today with 63 patients waiting on beds.

The same hospital topped yesterday's figures with 57.

St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny has the second most patients waiting for beds today, with 40.

University Hospital Waterford and South Tipperary General Hospital both have 35.

KEYWORDS

HospitalHealthTrolley Watch

