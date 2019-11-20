There are 577 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures revealed that 383 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 194 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 75 patients waiting for beds.

The number is up on yesterday's figure which stood at 534.

University Hospital Limerick was again the worst-hit yesterday with 52 patients waiting on beds.

Wednesday's worst-hit hospitals:

University Hospital Limerick – 75

Letterkenny University Hospital – 49

Cork University Hospital – 42

University Hospital Galway - 40