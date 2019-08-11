57,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results a day earlier than previous years

An estimated 57,000 students are set to receive their Leaving Cert results on Tuesday - a day earlier than in previous years.

Students will then receive their first-round offers from the CAO on Thursday, August 15 - five days earlier than traditionally. These earlier dates are just some of the new measures introduced this year following a High Court ruling last September.

In 2018, Wexford student Rebecca Carter was found to have been treated unfairly, as she would have been forced to wait a year to begin her college course. This was due to the time it would have taken to re-correct her Leaving Cert business paper, which was incorrectly totted up.

The High Court found in her favour and a range of new measures have been introduced for 2019 to try to shorten the exam appeals process. Leaving Cert appeal results will be issued in mid-September this year, three weeks earlier than in years gone by.

Results will be available in schools on Tuesday and issued online on the new CAO self-service portal at 10 am. This year, round one offers will not be posted to students. Instead, they will be available on the CAO website, www.cao.ie, from 2pm on August 15.

Students will also receive an email and a text message if they have signed up for this option. To help speed up the process, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has developed the self-service portal for Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students.

An extension of the online results service, students can use the online portal to apply to view their scripts, access their component marks, ie orals and written coursework, and to view their scripts in subjects that are being marked online this year.

Students can also use the online portal to make an application to appeal a grade and to access their appeal results. However, students must be registered to access any of these services, and applications to view scripts, viewing online scripts, appeal applications and appeal results will only be available online this year so it's worth double-checking the details.

In order to issue Leaving Cert appeals earlier this year, there are strict deadlines for applying to view scripts and for appealing results so its important students make a note of cut-off points. Applications to view exam scripts must be made online through the self-service portal.

Students will be able to with the facility opening at 9am on Wednesday, August 14. It closes at 5pm on August 16. Students will need their username and password which they receive after they register on the portal, so students should make sure they have these on hand.

Competent marks, i.e marks for oral exams or practical coursework, will also be available to view online on this portal and will be shown with results from 9 am on Wednesday, August 14.

If you apply to view your scripts, you will be assigned to one of three sessions; Tuesday, August 20 between 5 pm and 8pm; Wednesday, August 21 between 9 am and 12pm; and Wednesday, August 21 between 2 pm and 5pm.