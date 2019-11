There are 568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

391 are waiting in the emergency department, while 177 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures were released today as part of the INMO's Trolley Watch.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 57

Cork University Hospital – 54

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 41

University Hospital Galway - 39

The number is down from yesterday's figure, which stood at 654 patients.

University Hospital Limerick, with 73, was the worst hit hospital yesterday.