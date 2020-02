567 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

The INMO's trolley watch figures have revealed 384 are waiting in the emergency department, while 183 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick.

80 patients are currently waiting for a bed there.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 80

South Tipperary General Hospital - 40

Cork University Hospital – 40

University Hospital Galway - 38