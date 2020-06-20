News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€5.54m worth of drugs seized in Wexford in shipment from Spain

€5.54m worth of drugs seized in Wexford in shipment from Spain
Drugs seizure in Rosslare Co Wexford.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 02:47 PM

More than €5.54m worth of drugs has been seized by revenue officers in Co Wexford.

The discovery was made this morning following routine profiling at the port.

The cannabis was found concealed in a shipment of fruit that arrived at Rosslare Europort from Spain.

Revenue officers on duty identified an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived from Bilbao and selected it for examination

Following inspection, involving a mobile x-ray scanner, 277kgs of herbal cannabis were found hidden inside a load of melons and oranges.

An investigation is ongoing and as yet no arrests have been made

READ MORE

Simon Harris: Public still need to observe social distancing as lockdown exit speeds up

More on this topic

Four times as many drugs seized at mail centre last year than in 2018Four times as many drugs seized at mail centre last year than in 2018

Revenue seize €51k of drugs at Shannon AirportRevenue seize €51k of drugs at Shannon Airport

Two arrested in connection with €440k drug seizure in Co ClareTwo arrested in connection with €440k drug seizure in Co Clare

Revenue seize over €140k in drugs and cash at Dublin and Shannon airportsRevenue seize over €140k in drugs and cash at Dublin and Shannon airports

DrugsIrelandTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

'The limit does not exist': Leo Varadkar wins bet with Mean Girls quote'The limit does not exist': Leo Varadkar wins bet with Mean Girls quote

Stephen Silver charged in connection with killing of Garda Colm HorkanStephen Silver charged in connection with killing of Garda Colm Horkan

Cork residents protest at landlord's house over student partiesCork residents protest at landlord's house over student parties

Rugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal EmmaRugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal Emma


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps is dazzled by ceiling light design possibilities for that summer refreshLet there be light: Check out the dazzling choices this season By Kya deLongchamps

There's something for everyone at Lynes & Lynes' auction, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: From boardroom painting to music hall posters - Lynes & Lynes auction

Des O'Sullivan looks at the garden sculpture on offer in an upcoming saleAntiques: Go find sunny spots and shady nooks

With gyms shut, parks in our area have been full of people exercising, stretching and jogging.Michelle Darmody: Easy recipes to help sustain us as we exercise more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »