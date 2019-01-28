541 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country

There are 541 patients waiting on beds in hospitals, according to today's INMO Trolley Watch figures.

The figure is up from 456 patients waiting on beds on Friday.

The figures show 378 are waiting in the emergency department, while 163 are on wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick - 55

Cork University Hospital - 42

Letterkenny University Hospital - 37

Earlier today, the HSE outlined some of the details of expected disruption to services during the first of six 24-hour nationwide work stoppages by more than 35,000 nurses.

The action by members of the INMO follows the breakdown of talks at the WRC on Friday.

The HSE is asking the public to stay away from emergency services on Wednesday unless absolutely vital.