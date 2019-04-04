NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:27 AM

531 patients are waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals around the country, according to the latest trolley watch figures.

The INMO report that 383 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 148 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital with 76 patients waiting on a bed.

Yesterday, UHL recorder the highest-ever daily figure of patients waiting on trolleys, with 81 people waiting for a bed.

Professor Paul Burke, chief clinical director at the hospital, disputed the claims of the INMO about the number of patients on trolleys in the hospital today.

He also denied a claim by INMO representative Mary Fogarty that trolleys are blocking fire exits.

The INMO figures for today reveal that the worst hit hospitals are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 76

  • University Hospital Galway – 60

  • Cork University Hospital – 43

    Trolley crisis 'is avoidable' says Fianna Fáil

