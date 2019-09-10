News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

5,300 access Pieta House's suicide-prevention service in 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 08:34 AM

5,300 people have had face-to-face appointments with Pieta House's suicide-prevention service this year.

The charity expects to break last 2018's record high of just over 8,000.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, and people are being asked to light a candle to mark it tonight.

Pieta House's Sinead Raftery says one in seven adults has experienced mental health issues over the past year.

"We all have mental health," said Ms Raftery. "So one in seven of us might have experienced mental health issues in the last 12 months but seven out of seven of us have mental health.

"And we all need to protect our mental health.

"I think, certainly, more people are reaching out and are accessing services and getting help."

Pieta House called for people to "use World Suicide Prevention Day to reach out to those that may need help but can't ask."

    If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:

  • Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

  • Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

  • Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

  • Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

  • Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

  • Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

