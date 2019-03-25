530 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country

530 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the INMO's trolley watch figures.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 50 patients waiting for a bed.

The figures show 364 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 166 are inwards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick – 50

University Hospital Galway – 47

South Tipperary General Hospital - 40

The news comes as nurses' unions and the HSE are due before the Labour Court today in a bid to resolve the dispute that led to a number of strike days last month.

The two sides have failed to agree on a new contract which includes productivity measures for staff.

Recruitment and retention are at the heart of the row and the INMO claim current proposals fail to address the issues.