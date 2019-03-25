NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
530 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 10:22 AM

530 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the INMO's trolley watch figures.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 50 patients waiting for a bed.

The figures show 364 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 166 are inwards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 50
  • University Hospital Galway – 47
  • South Tipperary General Hospital - 40

The news comes as nurses' unions and the HSE are due before the Labour Court today in a bid to resolve the dispute that led to a number of strike days last month.

The two sides have failed to agree on a new contract which includes productivity measures for staff.

Recruitment and retention are at the heart of the row and the INMO claim current proposals fail to address the issues.

