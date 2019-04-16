NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
525 patients waiting on beds across the country

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 10:03 AM

There are 525 patients waiting on beds across the country, according to the latest trolley watch figures.

The INMO record that 380 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 145 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital with 56 patients waiting on a bed.

South Tipperary General Hospital and Beaumont Hospital both have 44 patients seeking a bed.

Last week saw the 2019's highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds.

On Tuesday, April 9, 631 patients were recorded as being on trolleys.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said they were seeing overcrowding in nearly every acute hospital.

