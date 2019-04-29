NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
523 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 12:07 PM

There are 532 patients waiting on a bed in hospitals around the country this morning.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, 376 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 147 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hosptial Limerick tops the Trolley Watch list with 57 patients waiting on a bed.

Cor University Hospital and St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny are both in second with 35.

Elsewhere, Health Minister Simon Harris has said he will not be intimidated by the latest protest at his home in Wicklow in which gardaí were called.

