52% of Irish employers see opportunities for growth post-Brexit

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 07:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than half of employers believe the Irish employment market will be more attractive post-Brexit.

The Morgan McKinley Irish Salary Guide shows that despite the risks associated with the UK's withdrawal from the EU in March, 52% of employers see opportunities for growth.

The report also found that salary increases this year are likely to be in the region of 5% on average, and as much as 20% for in-demand skill-sets such as architecture and cloud computing.

Tracey Keevans, Global FDI Director at Morgan McKinley, says there are a number of reasons to be optimistic about employment post Brexit.

READ MORE: Did the British press give Tusk 'terrible trouble' for 'hell' Brexit remark?

"As where previously the UK would have been a default location for some of those international companies to establish, Ireland is now becoming the default location," said Ms Keevans.

"But the second part of the Brexit piece is talent. We know from a number of reports, more recently the CIPD report in the UK talked about a 95% fall in EU nationals as part of the UK workforce and we have definitely been the benefactors."


