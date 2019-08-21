News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 10:07 AM

The number of patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals has risen again.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures show that 515 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The figures show 369 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 146 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick - 76
  • Cork University Hospital - 49
  • University Hospital Galway - 34

On Monday the total number of patients waiting for beds was 484 and the number rose to 503 on Tuesday.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital were the worst hit hospitals on both days.

Today's figure for University Hospital Limerick is up from 67, however the figure for CUH is down from 62.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn public over text scam aiming to access bank details

More on this topic

Hero ambulance service member saves girl, 14, from drowning while on holiday in LanzaroteHero ambulance service member saves girl, 14, from drowning while on holiday in Lanzarote

Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia. Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

US puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battleUS puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battle

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Ireland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says CoveneyIreland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says Coveney

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

Irish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbagsIrish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbags

Hero ambulance service member saves girl, 14, from drowning while on holiday in LanzaroteHero ambulance service member saves girl, 14, from drowning while on holiday in Lanzarote


Lifestyle

We have two words for you: tiny sunglasses.6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

With more than 70 museums, 30 parks and a maze of canals, this city is a giant playground, says Kirsty Masterman.Bikes, boats and pancakes: Why Amsterdam is the new go-to destination for family-friendly travel

It’s 100% better than takeout.How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie pad thai

The Hunger is billed as an opera, but its composer, Donnacha Dennehy, prefers to call it a “docu-cantata”.The Hunger: Appeals to God and for pity in this clash of two linguistic worlds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »