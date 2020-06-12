€50m support package for beef farmers approved by cabinet

A financial support package for farmers has been approved by the Government.

Cabinet approved the €50m scheme today, and it's hoped the fund will begin to be paid out in the autumn.

The Irish Farmers Association will meet department officials on Monday to discuss the details of the scheme further.

Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, believes it will benefit the entire beef sector:

"It will be a significant investment to those farmers.

"Finishers in particular, but it will percolate down through the entire industry, including the sucklers sector because it will put a floor under weaning prices in the autumn for the industry generally now as we face into the back end of the year."

Irish Farmers Association President Tim Cullinan earlier welcomed the news.

"The back end of last year, the beef finisher price had collapsed and the price being paid by factories saw farmers losing a lot of money.

"Then, just as the market was starting to improve and there was a glimmer of light coming then we had Covid and the world closed down.

"The food service market just disappeared overnight."

It is believed up to €20 million was lost by beef farmers as a result of the pandemic.

This is due to the closure of restaurants when lockdown was introduced.

However, the likes of McDonald's and Supermacs closing their doors temporarily would have also had a knock-on effect.