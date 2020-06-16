News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
50808: Text-based mental health service to be launched today

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 07:59 AM

A new text-based mental health service will be launched today.

50808 is a free HSE-backed service and is the first of its kind in Ireland.

It aims to provide 24/7 support for people going through mental health or emotional crisis.

Since the service began its pilot in September last year, it has provided support to 3,801 people through 6,694 conversations.

It is expected '50808' will support more than 50,000 people each year once fully operational.

Of the almost 4,000 people supported;

  • 832 people were thinking about suicide
  • 360 people were self-harming
  • The top issues discussed were: Anxiety/stress (40%), Depression/sadness (32%), Relationships (29%), Isolation/loneliness (23%) and Suicide (18%)
  • 80% of texters have been between the ages of 16 and 34
  • 65% of texters were female, 24% male, 2% transgender and 2% non-binary
  • 30% of texters identified as LGBTI+
  • 35% of texters are living with a disability, an existing mental health condition, or other medical condition

Reasons for texting included:

  • Didn't have anyone else to talk to (50%),
  • Wanted to talk to someone who didn't know me (48%),
  • More comfortable texting than talking (40%),
  • Too embarrassed to talk on the phone or in person (31%),
  • Didn't have access to a therapist (31%)

The service uses an artificial intelligence (AI) system to analyse a texter’s initial message, scanning keywords, phrases, and even emojis to determine the level of severity.

The texter’s at most imminent risk are placed at the top of the queue.

The service also allows trained Crisis Volunteers to volunteer from home.

Crisis Volunteers complete a 30-hour training and have 24/7 supervision by full-time mental health professionals.

“We now have over 300 trained Crisis Volunteers providing free, anonymous support to people who are struggling with any issue, big or small,” said Ian Power, CEO of 50808.

“We’re also using technology to ensure we’re getting to the texters who need us most, first, and using data to understand our texter’s needs and improve the service. We’re excited to make the 50808 number famous so people who need us, know we’re here to listen.” 

Minister for Health Simon Harris added: “Many people, particularly young people, don’t feel comfortable making that call or reaching out for help.

“This is a service that will offer a lifeline to people of all ages. 50808 is free, anonymous and inclusive.

“It’s been an exceptionally difficult time for our country, and this service is needed more than ever. I have no doubt the launch of 50808 will save lives.”

