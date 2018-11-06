Home»Breaking News»ireland

508 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 10:04 AM

508 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the worst hit is University Hospital Limerick where 52 people are waiting for a bed.

READ MORE: Keep the umbrella close: Rain set to stay for the week

It is followed by Cork University Hospital where 50 patients are on trolleys with 38 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The INMO reports 383 are waiting in the emergency department, while 125 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Separately, the INMO will hold a press conference later today to announce their decision on balloting for industrial action over proposals to address the recruitment and retention crisis among nurses.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HealthTrolleysHosptial

Related Articles

Overcrowding in hospitals 'no longer just a winter problem', Health Minister concedes

How to stay healthy at work – even if your boss doesn’t provide free fruit

The dos and don’ts of being the perfect house guest

As Simone Biles smashes world records, 5 reasons you should take up gymnastics

More in this Section

Varadkar must stand firm over border backstop, says Sinn Féin leader

Interests of Irish citizens in the North a priority: Varadkar responds to open letter

Taoiseach says housing crisis can be solved using unemployment blueprint

Garda told investigators 'somebody else' must have downloaded child sex images onto his laptop


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »