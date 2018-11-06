508 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country

508 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the worst hit is University Hospital Limerick where 52 people are waiting for a bed.

It is followed by Cork University Hospital where 50 patients are on trolleys with 38 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The INMO reports 383 are waiting in the emergency department, while 125 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Separately, the INMO will hold a press conference later today to announce their decision on balloting for industrial action over proposals to address the recruitment and retention crisis among nurses.

- Digital Desk