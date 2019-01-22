505 waiting for hospital beds across Ireland

There are 505 people waiting on trolleys this morning across the country.

According to Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 358 are waiting in emergency departments while 147 are in other wards.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of people waiting with 59.

There are 58 people waiting for a hospital bed in Cork University Hospital.

The third highest is South Tipperary General Hospital with 34 people waiting.

The overall figures are down from 598 people waiting last week.