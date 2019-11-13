News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€500m sewage treatment plant in Dublin gets go ahead

€500m sewage treatment plant in Dublin gets go ahead
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 10:18 AM

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for a €500 million sewage treatment plant in Dublin.

Irish Water said the plan to build the facility at Clonshaugh near Dublin Airport was necessary to cater for future population growth.

They also said the Ringsend plant is operating at overcapacity.

Local residents submitted 14,000 objections to the plan, which they called a "monster plant". Residents said the plant would put the health of people and wildlife at risk, however An Bord Pleanala has given it the green light.

The planning was granted today subject to conditions.

The plan includes a treatment facility, odour control unit and an 11km outfall sewer a kilometre off Ireland's Eye.

READ MORE

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients


Irish WaterSewage

More in this Section

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patientsFears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidentsMan and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about NigeriaPaschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in DroghedaMan to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »