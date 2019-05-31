NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€500k funding announced to support Men's Sheds

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 02:08 PM

Funding of €500,000 has been announced to continue to support the work of Men's Sheds groups across the country.

The capital funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring and will enable up to 400 Men's Sheds to purchase equipment or carry out minor works to improve their premises.

This is the second year of funding for the organisation which offers a friendly and inclusive environment where men can gather and/or work on projects and aims to advance the health and well-being of the participating men.

Minister Ring said: “Men’s Sheds have become central to some 400 communities throughout Ireland.

They provide an invaluable service by helping to tackling social isolation which in turn strengthens local communities.

"I have decided to build on last years funding by allocating a further €500,000 in recognition of the contribution these groups are making to life in Ireland.”

Individual sheds can submit applications to their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and the deadline for the applications will be advertised soon on gov.ie along with application details.

Today's announcement has been welcomed by the Irish Men's Sheds Association.

"It further reinforces the impact that sheds are having within communities," said Barry Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Men's Sheds Association.

"In less than ten years Men’s Sheds have played and continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the development of stronger more resilient communities throughout Ireland."

Both Mr Sheridan and Minister Ring also welcomed the fact that there are a number of Women's Sheds emerging in communities.

“I have also become aware of the emergence of a number of women’s shed groups in communities in recent times," said Minister Ring.

"This can only be beneficial to the women involved and their communities. In order to support this positive development I have decided to make this funding available to these women’s shed groups and I urge them to apply."

