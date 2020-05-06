News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Somebody in Co Meath is €500,000 richer this morning after winning the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw last night.

The lucky person is the 10th EuroMillions Plus top-prize winner in Ireland so far this year.

The winning ticket was sold at Day Today News in the Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan, Co Meath.

“It’s the first time we have sold a major National Lottery prize-winning ticket in our 15 years of business so we can’t wait to spread the news to our customers," said Padraig Lonergan, who co-owns the Day Today News.

"Most of our trade is from the local area and more so since the current health restrictions, so I’d guess it is a Navan local."

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were 03, 08, 09, 19 and 49.

The top prize will now rollover to an estimated €55m for Friday's draw.

TOPIC: Lotto

