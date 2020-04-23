News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€500k Daily Million Lotto ticket sold in Co Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 06:38 PM

One lucky person has won €500,000 after buying a Daily Million ticket at a petrol station in Co Meath.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K in Asbourne today.

The National Lottery is asking people on both sides of the Meath-Dublin border to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky winner.

"We are now encouraging all our Daily Million players who may have stopped for fuel in Circle K in Ashbourne to check their tickets at lottery.ie or by using the National Lottery app to see if it is you who has won this prize," a Lotto spokesperson said.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers from today’s 2pm draw were: 07, 13, 19, 25, 27, 35 and the bonus number was 31.

It comes after the winner of last week's €9.7m Lotto jackpot came forward in Co Kerry earlier today.

That ticket was sold at Daly's SuperValu in Killarney - four days after they sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another one of its lucky customers.

